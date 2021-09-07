COVID-19 positivity rates across Chicago area on downward trend

Metrics across the Chicago area are showing signs that we are heading in the right direction in the battle against COVID-19.

The statewide test positivity rate sits at 5.4 percent while Chicago's positivity rate is at just 4.1 percent.

Suburban Cook County, which boasts a 4.7 percent rate, is also seeing a downward trend, according the health department.

The number of available hospital beds is holding steady.

Lake County is hovering right around the state average at 5 percent.

Numbers are a touch higher in McHenry County but 5.3 percent is way down from a high of 8.2 percent the county posted in late August.

DuPage County is a trouble spot after some early success with the vaccine with the test positivity there up to 5.7 percent.

The highest rates on Tuesday are still in the south suburbs with Will and Kankakee counties both well over the state average.

But their numbers also show signs of trending in the right direction.

All across the suburbs, the situation with hospital bed availability is improving, according to the latest info from the state.