COVID booster shots now available for all adults in suburban Cook County

Coronavirus booster shots are now available to any adult in suburban Cook County.

County health officials are offering booster shots to all adults even though federal officials advise limiting doses to those most at-risk.

County leaders are trying to counter anticipated COVID surges as the holidays near and people gather for more indoor activities.

Those who want a third shot must be six months out from the second dose of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two months from a dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Since the onset of the pandemic, suburban Cook County has reported nearly 300,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 4,866 deaths, according to county data.

Last week's test positivity rate was at 2.3%.

Visit MyShotCookCounty.com to schedule your appointment to receive a free booster shot.