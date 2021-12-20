COVID cases surge nationwide, creating major obstacles ahead of the holidays

Don’t be surprised if you see lines forming outside COVID-19 testing centers. People have added the stop to their holiday lists to get tested before gathering with family.

There’s a Christmas-fueled rush for testing and vaccines.

The Binax at-home testing kits made by Abbott Labs are selling out quickly at pharmacies with online orders shipping after Christmas.

The self-administered coronavirus tests can be done at home before parties, outings and gatherings.

Vaccine clinics have ramped up for the holiday demand. The city of Chicago’s clinics in Greater Lawn and Uptown are open for walk-ins Monday.

In the South Loop, people waited in line for COVID-19 testing to learn their status before gathering for the holidays.

Illinois Health officials urge the public to avoid crowds and limit travel while the Omicron variant is spreading.

Here is the City of Chicago’s schedule of vaccine events:

Monday

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

McDonald’s: 11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

GAP Community Center Food Pantry:1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Garfield Community Service Center:9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Thursday

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.