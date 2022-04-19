Cows loose on I-80 after crash in Joliet

Some cows are loose on Interstate 80 after a crash involving a cattle hauler in suburban Joliet.

Illinois State Police troopers responded Tuesday around 3:38 p.m. to the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Houbolt Road. According to police, numerous cattle are loose in the eastbound lanes.

Currently, all eastbound lanes are shut down from Houbolt Road to Larkin Avenue, police said.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

No further details were immediately available.