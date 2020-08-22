Expand / Collapse search

Coyote spotted in Chicago's River North neighborhood

River North
A coyote was spotted in Chicago's River North on Saturday.

Brian Mackenzie took this picture. He said that the coyote stood in the door of a condo building on Wells for about 20 minutes.

We reached out to Animal Control on Saturday to see if it had been captured and have not heard back. Coyotes are sometimes seen in Chicago.

Experts recommend that you not approach a coyote, or turn your back on one.

