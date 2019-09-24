Coyote stalks, attacks 5-year-old girl in suburban neighborhood

Terrifying video from this morning shows a coyote stalking a 5-year-old girl in Villa Park.

The incident happened around 10 a.m.

In the video, you can see the coyote walking down the street. Then, about five minutes later, the little girl walks from the mailbox to her tree swing, and you see the coyote dart toward her.

The little girl looks away and runs, and the animal chases after her. The girl's mother says she was not hurt, but did feel the animal's fur.

"That's what wild animals tend to do, once they have your back, they get really bold, that's what I saw happening,” the mother said. “I shudder to think if she would have tripped when she was running what would have happened."

The child's mother contacted the village and they have a team searching for the coyote.