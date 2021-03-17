CPD increases patrols in Asian communities after deadly Atlanta shootings

The Chicago Police Department will increase patrols in the city’s Asian American communities following a shooting rampage in Atlanta.

"No one should feel unsafe in their own city," Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said. "As we stand alongside Chicago’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, we are monitoring the events in the Atlanta area and are taking the appropriate precautions to keep our residents safe," Ahern said.

Fears of hate crimes against the Asian American community were raised Wednesday after a white gunman allegedly killed eight people, most of them of Asian descent, at three Atlanta-area massage parlors.

"Our district commanders are working with local community leaders, advocates and business owners throughout Chicago’s AAPI community to reinforce our commitment to protecting the lives, rights, and property of all people in Chicago. This will include an increase in presence and patrols throughout Chicago neighborhoods with significant AAPI populations," Ahern said.