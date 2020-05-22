CPD increasing patrols for Memorial Day weekend, will be enforcing stay-at-home order

Chicago's Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony and downtown parade have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lakefront and Cook County forest preserves are also closed for picnics, barbecues and other gatherings.

As the long holiday weekend kicks off, Chicago police say they will be enforcing the stay-at-home order.

The city is calling it an “all-hands-on-deck” strategy. Chicago police are increasing patrolling, including near major transit hubs and that is just one of the many things are doing to help keep people safe this weekend.

Memorial Day weekend in the past has typically been one of the most violent times in the city.

“This Memorial Day weekend will be like no other,” said Rich Guidice, Executive Director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

CPD will enforce the stay-at-home order and be on the lookout to breakup large gatherings and issue citations.

“Please social distance and take the proper precautions,” said Norman Kerr, Director of Violence Reduction for the city of Chicago.

While the lakefront and adjacent parks will remain closed, the CPD Bike Unit and Marine Unit will patrol the area.

The fire departments Air-Sea Rescue Unit will be fully staffed with boats in the water for emergencies.

“If you see something out of place, say something,” said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

The city also launched its first-ever “Summer Operations Center” -- also referred to as “SOC.”

Starting Friday and throughout every weekend this summer, SOC will be staffed by people from city departments with the goal to monitor citywide activity and deploy resources more quickly to those in the most vulnerable neighborhoods.

“The SOC will be keeping an eye on the city’s network of cameras and we’ll add some add some popup camera areas where we anticipate there might be trouble,” Brown said.

You can also sign up to receive emergency alerts throughout the summer at notifychicago.org.