CPD marine unit rescues 3 people from Lake Michigan

A group of people were out in Lake Michigan ahead of Tuesday's storm and needed to be rescued by Chicago's Marine Unit.

A paddle boarder and two kayakers got pushed out into the lake from Montrose Harbor

Police got a call around 1 p.m. of three people in distress

The group was about a mile offshore when they realized they were not going to get back because of the high winds.

Officer Joe Doane from the Chicago Police Marine Unit talked about the efforts to rescue the group.

"We were able to locate the gentleman on the paddleboard," Doane said. "He was off his paddleboard in the water. So we retrieved him out of the water onto our boat. We could see where the people on the kayak were. So then we proceeded over to their location and were able to get them out of their kayak onto our boat."

No one needed medical attention.

There are no lifeguards along Chicago beaches.

Doane also said you should pay attention to weather before and while in the water and to always wear a life jacket.