CPD officer dragged by fleeing vehicle in Englewood

Two officers were injured in a crash Friday as they chased a suspect who dragged one of them with his vehicle after driving away from a traffic stop in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers on patrol saw a male on his cellphone while driving a black Pontiac north in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said. They stopped the vehicle about a block away.

As officers approached the Pontiac they saw the driver try to conceal a weapon, police said. He then put the vehicle into drive and attempted to flee.

One of the officers jumped into the car to try and stop it but it kept driving and struck two parked vehicles before coming to a halt in the 6900 block of Vincennes, police said. The driver ran out from the Pontiac and the officer got back into a squad car with his partner to make chase.

The officers struck a median on the same block as they pursued the suspect, police said. They were taken to an area hospital in good condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect continued on foot but was taken into custody on the same block and officers recovered a weapon, police said.

No other injuries were reported. Area South detectives are investigating.