CPD oversight agency seeks public input on policies

The agency that oversees misconduct complaints against the Chicago Police Department is asking for the public to comment on its policies.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, on Tuesday said the public has until April 7 to comment on its policy review here.

COPA investigates allegations of police misconduct and uses of force, such as police shootings or police chases that result in a death.

COPA said it will consider all comments before finalizing its policies.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The policies under consideration are: Quality Assurance, COPA Equipment and Apparel, Disciplinary and Remedial Recommendations, Recommendations Regarding Department Member Duties and Powers, Intake and Timeliness.

"At COPA, we understand the importance of the community’s voice in developing sound policies," COPA Chief Administrator Sydney Roberts said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Over the last three years we have worked closely with the residents of Chicago’s 77 communities as a leader in civilian oversight," Roberts said. "By bringing this portal online, we again demonstrate our commitment to robust engagement and transparent oversight. We look forward to incorporating the feedback received into our future policies."

COPA took over the roll of the Independent Police Review Authority in September 2017.