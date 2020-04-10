CPD searching for missing COVID-19 test samples taken from stolen vehicle

Chicago police are searching for coronavirus test samples that went missing after a vehicle was stolen from a gas station Thursday evening.

The freshly-taken samples from people suspected of having COVID-19.

A 42-year-old woman, who works for Lab Corps, put the test tubes in her trunk and was driving to the lab to drop them off, but police say she stopped at a gas station just off the Dan Ryan Expressway when her vehicle was stolen.

Police say the crime of opportunity occurred at about 6 p.m. Thursday when the driver went inside the gas station, leaving the 2015 Jeep Cherokee unlocked and running, near 55th and Wells.

An unknown black male entered the vehicle and was last seen driving southbound on Wells from Garfield Boulevard.

The vehicle had a tracking device on it, and the owner was able to locate it two miles away.

When police got on scene near 68th and Prairie, there were two men in it. Both fled the scene on foot and are currently at large.

Police say the five suspected coronavirus test samples are now missing and have elevated their search.