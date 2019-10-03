CPD sergeant shoots dog that bit cop, 2 others in Logan Square: police

A Chicago police sergeant shot and killed a dog that bit a CPD officer and two other people Wednesday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The loose dog bit a 25-year-old man and 27-year-old woman about 11:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Lawndale, according to Chicago police.

Police responded to the scene and the dog bit one of the officers on his left arm, police said. A sergeant at the scene then shot and killed the dog.

The officer was taken to West Suburban Medical Center while the others were taken to Norwegian-American Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. All were stabilized.

The Chicago Department of Animal Care and Control was called to the scene to remove the dog’s remains, police said.