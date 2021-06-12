CPD sergeant struck by car in Woodlawn hit-and-run

A Chicago police sergeant was struck by a car in a hit-and-run late Friday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The sergeant was assisting in traffic control in the 1700 block of East 63rd Street just before midnight when he was struck by a male driving a blue Lexus, Chicago police said.

He was taken to an area hospital with injuries to his legs and listed in fair condition, police said.

The driver of the Lexus fled the scene and is not in custody, according to police.