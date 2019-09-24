CPD sergeant taken to hospital after HazMat response at Grand Red Line station

article

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized as a precaution after a hazardous materials response at the CTA Grand Red Line station that temporarily rerouted subway trains to the elevated tracks during Tuesday’s morning rush.

Authorities received calls of a “chemical odor” just after 8 a.m. at the Grand station in the 500 block of North State Street, Chicago police said. A HazMat team was sent in response, evacuating and shutting down the station while crews investigated.

A responding sergeant assigned to the department’s Mass Transit Unit was taken to a hospital as a precaution over concerns that he may have inhaled a chemical, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The station was cleared and reopened after the fire department found no signs of a harmful substance, police said.

Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated tracks between the Fullerton and Cermak/Chinatown stations, but resumed regular routing by about 8:15 a.m., according to the CTA.

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department did not immediately provide details about the incident.