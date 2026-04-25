2 Chicago police officers hurt in Loop car crash, 1 arrested, CPD says

A crash involving a Chicago police squad car in the Loop early Saturday morning sent multiple people, including two officers, to the hospital.

What we know:

The officers were traveling in their patrol car southbound on Wabash a little before 5 a.m. when they were hit by a black SUV that was traveling westbound at the intersection with Ida B. Wells, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The two officers had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They were listed in good condition.

The 26-year-old male driver of the SUV allegedly tried to flee on foot but was caught and arrested, police said. The driver had a cut to his head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

There were two passengers in the SUV at the time of the crash, including a 26-year-old woman who also had minor injuries and was taken to Northwestern in good condition. A second female passenger, 25, refused EMS services.

A preliminary investigation found that the SUV did not obey a traffic signal before the crash.

Charges are pending.

Area detectives are investigating.