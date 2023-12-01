Expand / Collapse search

CPD to host gun buy back event this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago police are hosting a gun turn in event this weekend.

Anyone can turn in their unwanted guns with no questions asked. For every gun, you can receive a $100 Visa gift card and $10 for replica guns. 

All the guns collected are destroyed.

"This is what we know absolutely, if you turn in a gun, that gun that you turned in will never be used in a suicide. It will never be involved in an accident. It can never be stolen from your house. That is a success," said Glen Brooks, CPD Director of Community Policing.

Weapons will be collected at three sites on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Police will be at the JLM Life Center located at 2622 West Jackson Boulevard, Saint Ita Church at 5500 North Broadway, and Saint Sabina Church on the South Side, located at 1210 West 78th Place.