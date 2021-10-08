CPD under fire for missing another consent decree deadline

Chicago police are under fire for missing yet another consent decree deadline.

According to a fourth report released Friday by the independent monitor, the city and police department have made some progress, but there's still a lot of work to be done.

Supt. Brown said since the last reporting period of the consent decree, they've achieved the highest increase of compliance and continue to work on a permanent foot patrol policy.

A temporary policy has been in place following the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

"We currently have a temporary foot policy that every officer has to comply with, right now. And we're working with the community and working with our IT folks to ensure the data is correct and that the community has input before we implement our permanent policy by the end of the year," said Brown.

The superintendent also said they've increased mandatory training hours for all officers, expanded clinical capacity for officer wellness and revised the use of force police.