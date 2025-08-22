CPS employee, TikTok promoter under investigation after deadly Chicago block party shooting
CHICAGO - A popular TikTok party promoter and Chicago Public Schools employee is under investigation after a block party he organized ended in deadly violence.
What we know:
Jamal Williams, known online as "Jroy," promoted an Aug. 9 gathering in a vacant lot on North La Crosse Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. The event drew hundreds of young people, some reportedly as young as 12.
By the end of the night, six people had been shot. Two of them died.
Kaleb Williams, 18, was fatally shot during a robbery attempt while leaving the party. A 22-year-old woman was also killed.
Jamal, who works for CPS, has been suspended with pay while the district investigates.
What's next:
So far, Jamal has not been charged. Chicago police continue to investigate.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX 32's Tia Ewing.