CPS employee, TikTok promoter under investigation after deadly Chicago block party shooting

The Brief A CPS employee and TikTok promoter, Jamal "Jroy" Williams, organized an Aug. 9 block party in Austin where six were shot and two killed. The victims include 18-year-old Kaleb Williams and a 22-year-old woman. Williams is suspended with pay; police are still investigating, no charges are filed.



A popular TikTok party promoter and Chicago Public Schools employee is under investigation after a block party he organized ended in deadly violence.

What we know:

Jamal Williams, known online as "Jroy," promoted an Aug. 9 gathering in a vacant lot on North La Crosse Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. The event drew hundreds of young people, some reportedly as young as 12.

By the end of the night, six people had been shot. Two of them died.

Kaleb Williams, 18, was fatally shot during a robbery attempt while leaving the party. A 22-year-old woman was also killed.

Jamal, who works for CPS, has been suspended with pay while the district investigates.

What's next:

So far, Jamal has not been charged. Chicago police continue to investigate.