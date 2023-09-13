CPS enhances outdoor learning with latest playground investment

Chicago Public Schools is investing in outdoor learning spaces as district leaders unveiled another new playground Wednesday.

Kids at the Otis World Language Academy now have a new playground and expanded outdoor field for the school year.

The close to 150-year-old school says the improvements will allow students to participate in a wide variety of sports, including soccer, and track and field.

Many kids at Otis are diverse learners including students with visual impairments.

Officials say the new addition will offer a safer outdoor experience and the upgrades mean more outdoor activities can be added to the coursework.