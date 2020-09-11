CPS ex-chief of staff pleads guilty to lying to feds

The former chief of staff to Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Pedro Soto, who suddenly left CPS three weeks ago, also admitted in his plea agreement to providing inside information to an unnamed associate of a lobbyist regarding a cleaning contract with the school system that was worth $1 billion in 2016. That associate promised benefits to Soto, the feds say.

Federal prosecutors charged Soto, 45, late last month. He faces zero to six months in jail, according to federal sentencing guidelines.