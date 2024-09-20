Mayor Brandon Johnson asked CPS CEO Pedro Martinez to resign: sources

FOX 32 Chicago has learned that Mayor Brandon Johnson asked the CEO of Chicago Public Schools (CPS) for his resignation this week.

According to multiple sources, Martinez refused to step down.

The request comes during heightened tensions over contract negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and follows Martinez’s refusal to approve a short-term loan supported by both the mayor and the CTU.

Paris Schutz of FOX 32 posted the news on "X" Friday afternoon, sparking reactions from Chicago aldermen in the comments.

Alderman Brendan Reilly of the 42nd Ward responded, saying in part:

"Never mind the potential billions in new property taxes it may cost Chicago taxpayers when the Mayor purges CPS leadership & there are no longer two sides at the negotiating table."

Gilbert Villegas, Alderman of Chicago's 36th Ward, also responded to Paris’ post, saying in part:

"All because CTU and the Mayor want Pedro and his handpicked board to take out a $300 million dollar payday loan. The CPS Board (Brandon’s Board) did not want to take the $300 million dollar payday loan because they know it would put the district in further debt."

FOX 32's Paris Schutz will have more on this developing story on First at Four.