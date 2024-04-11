CPS sued after former dean had sex with student, posed as parent to get her abortions: lawsuit

A former CPS student filed a lawsuit against the school district alleging it covered up for a former dean of students who groomed and repeatedly sexually assaulted her when she was 15 years old.

Chicago law firm Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley PLLC is representing the former student who attended Greater Lawndale School for Social Justice as part of Little Village Lawndale High School. The lawsuit alleges the school exploited children in their care, covering up the actions of staff who allegedly abused students.

The lawsuit claims Brian Crowder, former Dean of Students at Greater Lawndale School for Social Justice, sexually abused the girl, leading to two pregnancies and abortions while she was a student.

Prosecutors said the relationship began with Crowder sending the then 15-year-old student messages over Snapchat, which led to them regularly having sex for about two years.

Prosecutors said that the relationship involved the two having sex multiple times a month between 2013 and 2015, the outlet reported. In 2014, she reportedly became pregnant and Crowder allegedly posed as her stepfather, so he could sign a consent form for her to get an abortion. This allegedly happened again the following year.

The student allegedly told another CPS employee about the sexual abuse, but the teacher did nothing, according to the lawsuit.

"Employees of the school allegedly commented on how much time the child spent in Dean Crowder’s office and made jokes about their romantic involvement with Dean Crowder while she endured years of sexual abuse," the law firm said in a statement.

The relationship ended in 2015, prosecutors said, but Crowder allegedly contacted the former student in 2019, including trying to reach her at her job. She filed a report with Chicago police in September 2021 and the school took action, investigating the allegations and firing Crowder. Crowder is currently ineligible for rehire with CPS while the investigation is pending, according to school officials.

Prosecutors charged Crowder with one felony count of criminal sexual assault after a lengthy police investigation that included obtaining Snapchat messages and medical records.

The victim's attorneys will hold a news conference at 10 a.m., detailing the lawsuit and discussing their client's experiences. That press conference will be livestreamed in the media player at the top of this story.

"The Chicago Public Schools have ignored a longstanding and egregious problem of sexual abuse of minors within its schools," the victim's attorney Martin Gould said in a statement. "No child should have to experience sexual abuse at the hands of the very adults entrusted with their personal development and safety. Our schools should be a place where students feel safe and where parents feel safe sending their children."

Chicago Public Schools released the following statement in response to the lawsuit: "Chicago Public Schools (CPS), prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students. We take seriously our responsibility to ensure all employees act in the best interest of our students. The District does not comment on pending investigations or litigation. Our CPS team follows District policies and procedures as we respond to issues."

Fox News contributed to this report.