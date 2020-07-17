CPS officials release preliminary framework for fall semester, hybrid learning plan unveiled

article

Most Chicago children would return to the classroom two days a week and spend the other three days learning remotely once the school year begins under a tentative plan outlined Friday by officials from the nation’s third-largest school district.

The plan proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Janice Jackson would see about 50 percent of CPS' student population in school on any given day.

“This preliminary framework represents the next step in our community-wide discussion on how we ensure our children stay safe, engaged, and resume learning when our school year begins in September,” Lightfoot said.

PDF: A Day in the Life of a CPS Student Learning at School

Half of Kindergarten through 10th grade students will attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half would attend on Thursdays and Fridays. Virtual lessons would be taught on Wednesdays while schools are disinfected between the two groups. Students would also be given assignments to complete on their own the other two days they're at home.

Advertisement

The preliminary plans would see students split into pods of 15 at school. Each pod would stay in an assigned classroom with assigned seating in desks at least six feet apart "where feasible," officials said. The pod structure would allow for easier isolation and contact tracing if a student contracts coronavirus, the district said.

Most high school juniors and seniors will continue to learn from home full-time, except for students who need additional academic, social, and emotional support, or students who are engaged in specialty programming that can't be accessed from home.

Also under the plan, students in special education cluster programs would be given in-person instruction every day.

Parents can also choose to opt their student out of in-person learning, whether that child has an underlying medical condition that elevates their risk to coronavirus or not, officials said. CPS staff memberswith medical or caretaking needs must request a leave of absence or accommodation request through updated procedures that will be announced in late July.

The plan will now receive feedback from students, parents, and staff over the next two weeks, and a final decision will come in early August.

“Our dialogue will require that everyone’s voices are heard in order to arrive at the strongest possible plan for our students and school communities," Lightfoot said. "COVID-19 has been unpredictable from the start, but whatever form this challenge takes, I want everyone to know that education and learning will be happening this fall.”

PDF: A Day in the Life of a CPS Student Learning at Home

The Chicago Teachers Union has called for CPS to begin the fall semester with virtual classes.

CTU leaders on Thursday said there is no way to ensure the safety of students and teachers in school buildings this fall as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise in dozens of states.

They also want charter schools to start the year virtually.

Union officials said a firm decision soon to begin fall classes virtually will give teachers more time to prepare for that style of instruction.

The district shifted to online learning in mid-March when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all schools to stop in-person instruction as part of the state’s plan to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Also on Thursday, the governor took the unusual step of preemptively filing a lawsuit to ensure school children wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when, and if, schools reopen in a few weeks.

Ariam Abraham, a high school English teacher at Simeon Career Academy on the city’s South Side, said she worries about older coworkers who have spent the spring and summer staying home as much as possible, trying to avoid the virus. Her classroom windows don’t open and some rooms don’t have windows to encourage air flow, Abraham said.

“I love my job, I love my students and if it were up to me, I’d return in the fall,” she said. “But it’s not up to me. It’s up to the virus right now and we know that it’s unsafe.”

Conversations about whether to resume in-person classes this fall are roiling communities across the country. President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have publicly pressured school officials to do so but officials in Los Angeles and San Diego, the two largest districts in California, said this week that their year will begin with online classes only.

“The reason why we’ve survived in Chicago and Illinois is because no one listened to Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos,” Stacy Davis Gates, vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union, said during a video press conference on Thursday. “It just seems clear to me that if you want to live, if you want to be healthy, that anything that those two tell us to do, we do the opposite.”

Other districts, including New York City, plan to combine some in-person attendance with online work.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.