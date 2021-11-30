Chicago Public Schools requiring new signage to make restrooms more inclusive

article

Chicago Public Schools is requiring all schools to adopt new signage to make restrooms more inclusive.

All signs must be displayed by Wednesday, Dec. 1.

"This is a big step forward for gender equity for our students and staff," CPS said in a tweet.

The district's Office of Student Protections and Title IX will also working to create a long term plan to make the signage more permanent.

Advertisement

For more information on the new signage, visit CPS.edu/osp.