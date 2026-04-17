CPS to restore special education services for Catholic school students after backlash

The Brief Chicago Public Schools will restore special education services for Catholic school students starting April 20. The services had been cut early, impacting more than 800 students with disabilities. Officials say the program will now run through the originally planned end date in May.



Chicago Public Schools will restore special education instructional services for students in Catholic schools after previously ending the federally funded program early, the Archdiocese of Chicago said Friday.

What we know:

Services are set to resume Monday and will continue through May 22, the Friday before Memorial Day, as originally scheduled.

The Archdiocese said the services had been abruptly halted earlier this year, affecting more than 800 Catholic school students with disabilities who rely on support provided under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

In a statement, the Archdiocese thanked CPS CEO Dr. Macquline King and district staff for reinstating the program, as well as parents and community members who advocated for its return.

What's next:

The Archdiocese said it plans to continue working with CPS to ensure students with disabilities receive necessary academic support, regardless of whether they attend public or nonpublic schools.