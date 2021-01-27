CPS says remote learning will continue Thursday as CTU directs members to remain at home

CPS is asking parents to keep their children at home for remote learning on Thursday as CTU continues to direct their members who support pre-k and cluster programs to remain at home.

CPS officials say they are unable to guarantee adequate staffing levels to cover in-person learning.

The district says they have worked with the Chicago Department of Public Health to develop a health and safety plan built on the best available public health guidance.

RELATED: Chicago Public Schools reopening hits snag as battle with CTU escalates

On Wednesday, CPS provided CTU leadership with an updated proposal that addresses many of their remaining concerns. Officials say this offer should be the "foundation for an agreement."

In a letter to parents, CPS said they remain fully committed to reaching an agreement that will allow students in pre-k and cluster programs, as well as all elementary school students who chose to come back to school, the opportunity to return to classrooms on Feb. 1.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The full letter to parents can be found below:

"Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) leadership continues to direct their members who support pre-k and cluster programs to remain at home. Therefore, we must ask parents to continue keeping your children home as we are unable to guarantee adequate staffing levels to cover in-person learning. The district will continue with remote learning tomorrow, 1/28.

The district worked with its partners at the Chicago Department of Public Health to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan built on the best available public health guidance, and yesterday we provided CTU leadership with an updated proposal that addresses many of their remaining concerns. Our most recent offer should be the foundation for an agreement, and we are doing everything in our power to reach a deal that satisfies the union’s priorities and allows you to choose the instructional model that meets the needs of your children.

We regret any distress this situation has caused, especially for children who have been learning happily and safely in their classrooms for the past few weeks. CPS remains fully committed to reaching an agreement that will allow our students in pre-k and cluster programs, as well as all of our elementary school students who chose to come back to school, the opportunity to return to classrooms on Monday, February 1.

We thank you for your patience and will continue providing you with updates as this situation unfolds."