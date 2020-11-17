CPS students to begin in-person learning shortly after the new year

article

Chicago Public Schools announced Tuesday that younger students will begin in-person learning on January 11 following winter break.

Those returning to the classroom in January will be pre-K and students who are enrolled in “intensive and moderate cluster classrooms.” As for students in grades K-8, they will be returning to in-person learning on February 1.

“While remote learning has allowed many of our students to continue their studies over the past eight months, the reality is that our Black and Latinx students, our youngest students and highest-need learners have not been equitably served,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “The decision to begin in-person learning this January will restore their access to high-quality instruction and is the result of balancing our commitment to equity with our current public health situation. The health of our students, their families and our school communities remain our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with CPS and CDPH to ensure their safety as they transition back to the classroom.”

“It’s our moral imperative to do everything in our power to safely open schools beginning with our youngest and highest-needs learners, and the decision to re-open in January will ensure that Black and Latinx families — many of whom are essential workers and cannot ensure their children are fully supported through remote learning — have more equitable access to instruction this year,” CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson said in a statement. “While we are eager to open our doors as soon as possible, beginning in-person learning in January is the right decision because it will minimize learning disruption from planned breaks and allow time for students and staff to limit activity prior to resuming in-person learning.”

In regards to returning to in-person learning next year, officials said in a statement: “In order to plan for a potential re-opening, the district issued an opt-in form in October to parents of pre-k and students enrolled in cluster programs to determine if they wanted to return to school in-person or continue learning from home. Later this month, the district will provide all parents of students in pre-k and moderate and intensive cluster programs with the option of changing their decision, regardless of which choice they made this fall. Parents who have not changed their decision do not have to make an additional submission. Opt-in forms will also be sent to parents of students enrolled in grades K-8, which will return on February 1. After the submission deadline, parents who choose in-person learning can change their decision to remote learning at any time, while parents who choose remote learning will not be able to opt-in to in-person instruction until a later date in order for the district and schools to properly plan to safely welcome students. High school students who learn in general education settings will continue to participate in remote learning and the district will evaluate in-person learning options for those students in 2021.”

The school district has implemented the following public health measures — including the CDC’s five key mitigations for schools — to promote the health and safety of students, staff, and anyone who enters a school building:

• Face Coverings: Cloth face coverings will be provided to all staff and students and required at all times, except when eating and a small number of additional approved activities.

• Pods: Students and educators will be grouped into stable pods or small class sizes to minimize exposure to other students, allow for social distancing in classrooms, and support contact tracing

• Daily Screenings: Daily risk and symptom screening, and temperature checks are required for all students and staff learning or working in school buildings.

• Contact Tracing: To help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, CPS has hired dedicated staff to support the intake of cases and provide proper notification. CPS will work in coordination with CDPH to ensure that those identified as close contacts have rapid contact tracing and are connected to city resources such as monitoring and testing.

• HEPA Filters and Air Quality Assessments: Through an $8.5 million investment by the district, every classroom and front office is receiving its own HEPA purifier, which filters over 99.99% of airborne viruses, bacteria, and mold. And to ensure buildings are properly ventilated, the district conducted multi-stage ventilation and air quality assessments, which inspected every room and utilized state-certified environmental specialists. Those reports can be found at cps.edu/airquality. The district has also spent $68 million on mechanical upgrades.

• Additional Custodians: To ensure comprehensive cleaning protocols are completed every day, the district will hire a total of 400 additional custodians when all grades phase in.

• Sanitizer and Soap: The district invested over $3.5 million to secure over 50,000 hand sanitizer stations in all high-traffic areas and soap dispensers to support regular hand washing and sanitizing.

• Disinfectant Wipes: The district allocated over $2 million to purchase 86,000 containers of EPA-approved disinfectant wipes for classrooms, offices and other high-touch areas.

• Hospital-Grade Disinfectant Sprayers: Every CPS school has a hospital-grade mister spray unit that will evenly apply EPA-approved disinfectant for maximum disinfection.

• Community Notifications: CPS adopted consistent procedures and community notification protocols developed by CDPH to respond to any confirmed cases of COVID-19. To ensure public awareness, the district is tracking confirmed COVID cases at cps.edu/reopening2020.

• Sneeze Guards and Signage: All schools installed sneeze guards and other physical barriers to protect staff when visitors arrive, and posted signage throughout school facilities to emphasize new policies and procedures.

Also on Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced new restrictions across the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In addition to the governor’s announcement, all high school sports will be suspended beginning Friday, November 20.