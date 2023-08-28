CPS teacher shot at White Sox game, questions loom

Chicago's interim police superintendent was pulled from the microphone by Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday while answering questions about last week’s gunfire at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Now, we are learning a Chicago Public School teacher is at the center of the investigation.

Today's press conference about the shooting lasted only six minutes. It was abruptly ended as reporters asked Interim Superintendent Fred Waller about the teacher who was injured in the shooting. Mayor Johnson came up behind Waller, said something in his ear and they both walked away.

Chicago Public Schools confirm a CPS teacher was indeed shot at Friday night's Sox game. Two women suffered injuries.

Many are wondering how a gun got past metal detectors and into the stadium, as police say they have almost certainly ruled out a stray bullet flying in from outside the park.

"Coming from outside is something that we've almost absolutely dispelled, but we're still looking at every avenue. It's still under investigation. Something from inside, it could have happened that way but we're looking at every avenue," Waller said.

The shooting happened in the fourth inning. Despite not knowing where the bullet came from, White Sox top brass opted against stopping the game. Police say they didn't believe safety was at risk.

And still as of Monday night, no one is saying who brought a gun into the park.