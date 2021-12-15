CPS to distribute 150K take-home coronavirus testing kits ahead of winter break

Chicago Public Schools are distributing around 150,000 take home COVID-19 test kits this week, according to a news release.

The kits are going to more than 300 schools in communities that have been highly impacted by the pandemic.

To make sure tests are processed accordingly, and that results are received timely, families are encouraged to test students on Dec. 28, and drop the samples off at their nearest FedEx on the same day. FedEx Drop Box locations and hours can be found here.

With a goal of advancing testing strategies and focusing on the communities most impacted, CPS used the city's COVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index (CCVI) to help guide distribution. All schools in neighborhoods designated high risk by the CCVI and most elementary schools in neighborhoods designated as medium risk will receive tests for each student.

The CCVI considers socio-demographic, epidemiological, and occupational risk factors, in addition to the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in a particular area. For a list of schools that will be receiving tests, see here.

"Research shows us that most of the COVID cases we see in CPS are not because of in-school spread — they are due to social situations like playdates and family gatherings that have fewer protections in place than our schools," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. "We know that families will be gathering for the holidays, so we are providing these tests to our students who may be at most risk so we can reduce the spread of COVID and protect our school communities. I want to thank our partner Thermo Fisher for working closely with us to get as many tests as possible to our schools and our families ahead of the break."

Families whose students do not receive a test from CPS are also strongly encouraged to test their students over winter break. Sick faculty and students must stay home and anyone who tests positive for the virus must isolate for 10 full days to prevent spread to others.

"Protection through full COVID-19 vaccination of every eligible person is the best gift anyone could share in this season of giving and gathering. We hope that all CPS families will take action to keep themselves and others safe, and testing prior to the return to school after winter break offers yet another layer of protection,"said CPS Chief Health Officer Dr. Kenneth L. Fox. "We know that by taking these critical steps, our students will stay healthy and safe and be ready to learn in January."

In addition to providing these take-home COVID test kits, CPS is encouraging families to sign up for regular weekly testing at CPS schools by visiting here, and to get vaccinated against COVID-19.