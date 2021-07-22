CPS to require masks for all students, educators this fall regardless of vaccination status

Chicago Public Schools announced Thursday that it will require all students, educators, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors this fall, regardless of their vaccination status.

Face coverings can, however, be removed when outdoors.

CPS said it made this decision based on information from public health experts and believes this will help students who are not yet eligible to become vaccinated stay as safe as possible.

In addition to the mask requirement, CPS said it will ensure that three-feet of social distancing is maintained whenever possible.

CPS said it will also utilize air purifiers, hand sanitizer, cleaning, disinfecting and contact tracing to maximize safety of all students and staff.