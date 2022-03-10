CPS vaccine mandate being challenged in court by 6 employees

A COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Chicago Public Schools is being challenged in court.

A small group of CPS employees are asking a judge to stop the district from enforcing its policy requiring staff members to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

The six employees have hired downstate attorney Tom Devore, who successfully challenged the governor's in-school mask mandate.

CPS says more than 91 percent of its staff is fully vaccinated.

CPS is also getting push back from parents.

On Thursday, a group protested outside of City Hall, demanding that the district keeps its mask mandate in place.

Earlier this week, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez cited legal pressure as one reason why the district announced a mask-optional policy for students and staff starting March 14.