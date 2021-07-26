Chicago Public Schools looks to re-hire Aramark to clean schools despite poor track record

Chicago Public Schools wants to re-hire Aramark to clean schools as the Delta Variant surges across the country.

The announcement comes after a history of problems with the janitorial company, including rat droppings, bugs and filth found in schools.

CPS previously announced they'd drop Aramark with a plan to return cleaning operation control back to their employees in the meantime.

However, they reversed that decision promising proper oversight ahead of the new school year.