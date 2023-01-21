Cragin crime: Man fatally shot while walking on NW Side

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot on a sidewalk in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say someone in a black sedan fired shots at the victim in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street just after 3 a.m.

The victim was transported by the CFD to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

The shooter got away. Area Five detectives are investigating.