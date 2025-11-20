Boy, 16, critically hurt in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured late Wednesday after crashing his car into a tree on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

What we know:

The teen was driving southbound around 11:11 p.m. in the 3300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he lost control of his sedan and hit a tree in the center median, according to Chicago police.

The teen suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.