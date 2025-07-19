Crash involving Chicago police car leaves 3 officers, woman in hospital, CPD says

A crash on the city’s South Side involving a Chicago Police Department squad car left three officers and a female driver in the hospital early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of W. 83rd Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to CPD.

What we know:

A marked squad car was driving through an intersection traveling eastbound on 83rd Street a little after 5 a.m.

That’s when a Kia sedan, driven by a 23-year-old woman, disregarded a traffic light and hit the squad car, police said.

The woman driver was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Three CPD officers were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries and listed in good condition.

Citations are pending.