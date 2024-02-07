Five people hospitalized after crash in Englewood involving stolen car: police

Five people are hospitalized, one of whom is in critical condition, after a crash involving a stolen car in Englewood.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on 63rd Street and Stewart.

The Chicago Fire Department confirms that four people are in serious condition and are being treated at an area hospital.

One other person is in critical condition and is at the University of Chicago Hospital.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was stolen out of Riverdale, according to police.

Riverdale police say they were called to retrieve the stolen vehicle at 4 a.m. Tuesday on 144th Street.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but while doing so, the driver struck two squad cars and caused minor damage, police say.

The vehicle then went northbound on Halsted from 144th Street. However, due to the high, unsafe speed, officers were not able to keep up and the pursuit ended. No injuries occurred.

It's unknown if any arrests have been made as of yet and what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.