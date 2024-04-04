Crash on I-94 eastbound: 1 person killed, 2 others in critical

One person is dead and two others are hospitalized in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 eastbound.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Thursday on I-94/I-80 eastbound at Calumet Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, but it's unknown how it happened at this time.

Police say the crash resulted in road closures.

As of around 3:10 p.m., one eastbound lane opened to traffic. Drivers in the area are still urged to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.