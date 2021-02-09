Southbound Lake Shore Drive lanes reopen after crash near Michigan Avenue
CHICAGO - All southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were blocked following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Michigan Avenue.
A 27-year-old woman was southbound "at a high rate of speed" about 2:20 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lake Shore Drive when she struck the passenger side of another vehicle, Chicago police said.
No injuries were reported, and the woman was given a citation for failure to reduce speed, police said.
All southbound lanes on Lake Shore Drive were closed as crews worked to clear the road and were reopened by 4 p.m., police said.