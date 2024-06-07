Fatal crash near O'Hare: Driver killed, 3 others hospitalized after wreck on Tri-State Tollway

One driver has died and three others are hospitalized after a crash on the Tri-State Tollway near O'Hare International Airport.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday on I-294 southbound, near Golf Road in the inbound lanes and prompted a massive response from police and first responders.

Details on what led to the crash are unknown, but Illinois State Police said it was a "four-unit, rear-end, chain reaction, fatal crash."

One driver has died and three other drivers were taken to area hospitals with injuries, ISP said. Their conditions are unknown and the deceased driver hasn't been identified.

Three lanes of traffic are currently blocked off as crews work the scene. The right lane remains open.

Drivers in the area can expect delays and are urged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.