Credit card skimmer found at suburban gas station: police

article

A credit card skimmer was found at a suburban gas station this week.

According to the Minooka Police Department, the device was found on Monday at the Pilot Travel Center at 301 Ridge Rd.

Authorities are urging customers who used Pump 21 at the gas station to be vigilant and keep track of their credit card and bank accounts.

If you notice any suspicious activity, contact your credit card company immediately, and call the Minooka non-emergency number at 815-467-2161 to file a police report.