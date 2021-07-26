Crest Hill couple charged in US Capitol riot

A husband and wife from suburban Crest Hill have been charged in the US Capitol riot.

Amy and John Schubert, ages 61 and 71, appeared in court on Monday.

The married couple is charged with misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes ordered the pair released on their own recognizance.

Investigators used YouTube videos, along with cellphone records and Facebook accounts to connect them to the January 6th attack.

Federal prosecutors say the couple were identified in part by a plumbers and pipefitters local union jacket Amy Schubert was seen wearing in a video posted on social media by an unknown person.

Investigators found six records of Google accounts associated with Joliet's area code near the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Two of them were connected to female subscribers, and one of them was for "Amy Schubert," according to a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C.

Photos and videos taken on a device linked to Amy Schubert’s Gmail account show her husband standing inside the Capitol rotunda during the unrest, according to prosecutors.

The Schuberts are among about a dozen individuals from Illinois facing federal charges as a result of the breach. According to the Justice Department, hundreds arounds the country have been charged in the U.S. Capitol breach, when Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote in favor of President Joe Biden.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Associated Press contributed to this report.