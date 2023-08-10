Crest Hill crime: 6-year-old child wounded in 'targeted' shooting

A 6-year-old child was shot while traveling inside a vehicle in Crest Hill Wednesday.

At about 5:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road.

When officers arrived, they located a 6-year-old who sustained a gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crest Hills Police at (815) 741-5115. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734.