Crest Hill shooting: Man dies from gunshot wounds, suspect on the run

A shooting in Crest Hill left one man dead and the suspect responsible is still on the run, according to police.

Officers were called around 1 p.m. Tuesday to Elizabeth Court for shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a man inside his vehicle who had been shot. Despite receiving medical treatment from paramedics, he died from his injuries, officials say.

Authorities are still working to track down the suspect involved.

The shooting is believed to have been a targeted incident and there is no threat to the community, police say.

Anyone with more information on the shooting or the suspect is urged to contact Crest Hill Police Investigations at 815-751-5115 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.