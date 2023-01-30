Crest Hill woman charged with robbery

article

A woman was charged with allegedly robbing a man Sunday morning in the Roscoe Village neighborhood.

Kiarra Nicole Tyler, 24, is accused of stealing the belongings of a 25-year-old man around midnight in the 2300 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said.

She was arrested moments later in the 2300 block of West School Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Tyler, of Crest Hill, was charged with one count of robbery.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.