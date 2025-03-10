Crestwood trucking company CEO killed, employee arrested

The Brief The CEO of a south suburban trucking company was found dead inside a burning building last week. Police arrested one of his employees in connection with his death.



An employee of a suburban trucking company was arrested in connection with the death of the company’s CEO last week.

Last Wednesday, Dane Koletski, the president and CEO of ATG Truckload, was found dead inside the trucking company building in Crestwood that had been set on fire.

CEO found dead amid fire

What we know:

A little after 4 p.m. last Wednesday, Crestwood police and fire responded to a call of heavy smoke in the ATG Truckload building located at 13835 South Kostner Avenue.

The small fire was quickly extinguished, and first responders found Koletski’s body on the second floor, where there was heavy smoke.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide resulting from injuries to his neck caused by a sharp or pointed object.

Police began investigating the death and fire. Investigators identified a possible suspect who was an employee of the victim. Police said they determined the death was an isolated and targeted incident.

The suspect was found at a truck stop in Holland, Michigan, where he was arrested by local police around 5:15 a.m. the next day.

What we don't know:

Police did not name the suspect.

The suspect was in custody as of last week as the investigation continued and the suspect awaited extradition to Illinois.