Crete man allegedly robs Joliet gas station at gunpoint, leads police on high-speed chase on Christmas morning

A Crete man robbed a Joliet gas station at gunpoint and led police on a high speed chase before crashing into a ditch Christmas morning, according to officials.

Police say, Larry Johnson, 37, was arrested for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Defacing Identification Mark on a Firearm, and Obstructing Identification.

Around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the Pilot Travel Center located at 40 East Laraway Road for a report of an armed robbery.

Following an investigation, police say Johnson went behind the counter where a female employee was standing and threatened her with a handgun demanding cash.

After the employee indicated that she was unable to open the cash register, Johnson stole cigarettes and fled the store in a Ford Escape.

Officers in the area located the vehicle near South Chicago Street and Interstate 80. Police say the car was previously reported stolen.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on westbound Interstate 80 near Larkin Avenue. Johnson refused to stop, and police continued to follow him.

Johnson fled Officers westbound on Interstate 80 at speeds as high as 100 miles per hour, according to police.

He then to Interstate 80 and Brisbin Road and exited the interstate only to re-enter the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80. Johnson continued eastbound on Interstate 80 and his vehicle struck the spike strips that were placed near Interstate 80 and Houbolt Road by Officers from the Channahon Police Department.

The spike strips disabled the car, but Johnson continued as far as he could until he crashed into a ditch near South Larkin Avenue and Mound Road.

Following the crash, Johnson ran from officers on foot, but was later caught and arrested after being tased.

Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun from the scene of the accident. The handgun’s serial number had been defaced.

Johnson was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for treatment where he remains under police guard.