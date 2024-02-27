Crete woman shoots boyfriend during breakup: police

article

A Crete woman was arrested after allegedly shooting her boyfriend while he was trying to break up with her Tuesday morning in the south suburb.

Tawanda Canady, 47, was accused of shooting her 41-year-old boyfriend once in the abdomen around midnight inside a residence in the 25000 block of Nancy Street, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Canady lying on the floor of the residence, trying to hide from law enforcement. She was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was treated at the scene by deputies and then transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The man was later transported to another hospital for surgery.

No weapons were recovered from the scene.

Canady was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery, reckless discharge of a firearm and domestic battery.

Canady was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility ahead of her detention hearing.