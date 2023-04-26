Crew of thieves committed 7 armed robberies across Chicago in less than 24 hours: police

Police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies that occurred across Chicago in less than 24 hours.

In each incident, three to four offenders approached a victim who was seated in their vehicle. The offenders then displayed handguns and demanded the victim's personal property before fleeing.

In one attempted robbery, at least one offender discharged multiple rounds as the victim fled.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

3600 block of North Wolcott on April 24 at 11:08 p.m.

5900 block of North Ridge on April 25 at 3:15 a.m.

2800 block of North Wolcott on April 25 at 4:30 a.m.

600 block of West 18th Street on April 25 at 5:10 a.m.

7200 block of North Clark Street on April 25 at 6:29 a.m.

1100 block of West Wrightwood Avenue on April 25 at 9:10 p.m.

900 block of North Western Avenue on April 25 3 at 9:35 p.m.

Chicago police say the offenders are described as three to four African American men between the ages of 18 and 24 years old. They were wearing dark clothing and face masks.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Multiple handguns were also used in the crimes.

The offenders were seen in a Black sedan, a red Kia SUV and black Toyota SUV.

If you have any information, Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-826.