Firefighters extinguish blaze at Englewood auto shop

Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire Wednesday morning at an auto shop in Englewood on the South Side.

Crews were called to the blaze about 5:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to a statement from the Chicago Fire Department.

A hazardous materials response was also ordered, and the fire was extinguished by 6:20 a.m., fire officials said.

Several burned cars could be seen at the shop, Southside Auto Collision.

No injuries were reported, the department said in its statement.

Spokespeople for the fire department did not immediately return messages seeking additional information.